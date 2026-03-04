Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results on Tuesday after the market closed.

Box reported adjusted earnings per share of 49 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 34 cents. In addition, the company reported revenue of $305.88 million, beating the consensus estimate of $304.28 million and representing a 9% year-over-year increase.

Remaining performance obligations reached $1.711 billion, up 17% from the comparable prior-year period. Billings totaled $419.8 million, up 5% from the comparable quarter last year.

CEO Aaron Levie said fiscal 2026 was a "defining year" for the company as it launched Enterprise Advanced, a product designed to deliver advanced AI and workflow automation capabilities on its Intelligent Content Management platform.

“We are excited about the momentum as we enter FY27 and continue to execute on our innovative product roadmap that is shaping the future of work,” Levie said.

Looking ahead, the company sees fiscal-year 2027 adjusted earnings per share of $1.55, versus the consensus estimate of $1.53. Furthermore, Box sees revenue of $1.28 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion.

For the first-quarter, the company anticipates adjusted earnings per share of 36 cents, versus the consensus estimate of 32 cents. Box expects revenue of $304 million, versus the consensus estimate of $296.59 million.

Following the print, UBS analyst Seth Gilbert maintained Box with a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $31 to $28.

BOX Stock Rises Wednesday

BOX Price Action: At the time of writing, Box shares are trading 6.44% higher at $25.46, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

