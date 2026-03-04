Actelis Networks Inc (NASDAQ:ASNS) shares are sharply higher in early Wednesday trading, extending a rally after the company announced a new contract with the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans). Here’s what investors need to know.
Actelis Wins Caltrans Order For Highway Modernization Project
MetaLight is designed to deliver "fiber-grade" Ethernet connectivity over existing copper lines, aiming to speed deployments and reduce disruption by avoiding new fiber trenching; the company says devices can be installed in minutes to connect traffic management centers with field assets such as signals, cameras and monitoring stations.
ASNS Stock Explodes Wednesday Morning
ASNS Price Action: Actelis Networks shares were up 244.42% at 65 cents at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
