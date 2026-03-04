Actelis Networks Inc (NASDAQ:ASNS) shares are sharply higher in early Wednesday trading, extending a rally after the company announced a new contract with the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans). Here’s what investors need to know.

Actelis Networks shares are climbing with conviction. Why is ASNS stock surging?

Actelis Wins Caltrans Order For Highway Modernization Project

MetaLight is designed to deliver "fiber-grade" Ethernet connectivity over existing copper lines, aiming to speed deployments and reduce disruption by avoiding new fiber trenching; the company says devices can be installed in minutes to connect traffic management centers with field assets such as signals, cameras and monitoring stations.

ASNS Stock Explodes Wednesday Morning

ASNS Price Action: Actelis Networks shares were up 244.42% at 65 cents at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock