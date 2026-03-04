Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares are trading higher Wednesday morning, extending a rally sparked by the company's latest quarterly update and a CEO change. Here’s what investors need to know.

Plug Power shares are powering higher. Why is PLUG stock surging?

Plug Q4 Revenue Tops Analyst Estimates

Plug reported a fourth-quarter loss of 63 cents per share, wider than analysts expected, but revenue of $225.2 million topped the $217.77 million consensus estimate. The company also said chief revenue officer Jose Luis Crespo will immediately assume the CEO role.

Management framed the quarter as further evidence of a turnaround, highlighting more than $700 million in 2025 revenue (about $710 million) and positive gross margin in the fourth quarter, alongside a liquidity platform intended to help fund 2026 plans.

Short Interest Fuels Plug Power Rally

The move has been amplified by Plug's heavy short interest, over 25% of the tradable float, which can intensify gains as bearish traders cover. Trading volume also surged to about 182.218 million shares, well above the roughly 98.620 million 100-day average, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Wall Street remains cautious. J.P. Morgan and BTIG maintained Neutral ratings, with analysts pointing to improving margins but a still-challenging outlook.

Plug reiterated its goal of turning EBITDA positive in the fourth quarter of 2026, while BTIG highlighted liquidity initiatives, including a planned $133 million sale of a New York green hydrogen site and a target to generate more than $275 million of incremental liquidity in the first half of 2026 through asset monetization.

200-Day Moving Average Edges Higher

Plug Power fell to a low near $0.70 in late spring 2025, then surged into early fall and hit a one-year high around $4.13 before pulling back.

Since the spike, the stock has mostly moved sideways, with the 20- and 50-day moving averages flattening and converging while the 200-day average trends modestly higher.

PLUG Shares Climb Wednesday

PLUG Price Action: Plug Power shares were up 4.93% at $2.34 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock