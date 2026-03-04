VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced that its subsidiary, V Gallant, went live with Malaysia’s first Nvidia-powered AI GPU Computing Center.

VCI Launches AI GPU Computing Center In Malaysia

VCI Global said the operational facility went live on March 3 and marks a step in its transition toward AI infrastructure ownership and recurring revenue generation.

The GPU Computing Center is designed to capture demand for AI compute from government, enterprise and small and medium-sized business customers facing increasing AI workload requirements and data governance needs.

The facility will support enterprise LLM training and fine-tuning, generative AI inference, predictive analytics and autonomous workflow orchestration across sectors including finance, healthcare, logistics, energy and government.

VCI said the facility will support multiple revenue streams, including GPU compute leasing, dedicated private AI clusters and subscription-based access to the Intelli-X enterprise LLM platform.

“By combining GPU compute infrastructure with our Intelli-X enterprise platform and strategic ecosystem partnerships, we are building a scalable AI commercialization engine designed to generate recurring revenue while supporting Malaysia’s long-term digital economy growth,” said Chan Wai Mun, Chief AI & Data Officer of VCI Global.

VCI Stock Rises

VCIG Price Action: At the time of writing, VCI Global shares are trading 13.57% higher at $9.31, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The stock traded as high as $23.39 in the regular session Wednesday before pulling back.

