BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc (NYSE:BMNR) is trading higher Wednesday morning as cryptocurrencies rally, with Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) up about 5% to roughly $2,100. Here’s what investors need to know.

BitMine Amasses $9.9 Billion Crypto Treasury

Earlier this week, Las Vegas–based BitMine said its combined crypto, cash and "moonshot" investments now total roughly $9.9 billion. The portfolio includes about 4.474 million ETH tokens, 195 Bitcoin and $868 million in cash.

As of March 1, the company had staked roughly 3.04 million ETH, valued at around $6 billion at $1,976 per token, giving BitMine control of about 3.71% of the circulating Ethereum supply.

Management continues to target what it calls "the alchemy of 5%," or ownership of 5% of Ethereum's supply, as it builds what it describes as the world's leading Ethereum treasury. BitMine plans to roll out its MAVAN institutional staking platform in early 2026, aiming to leverage its scale for long-term digital-asset accumulation and staking yields.

BMNR Daily Volume Nears $800 Million

BMNR has also become one of the market's most actively traded names, with recent average daily dollar volume near $800 million, placing it among the top 150 U.S. stocks by trading activity.

Continued strength in Ethereum prices will remain a key driver for the stock, which offers investors highly concentrated exposure to the cryptocurrency’s performance.

Short-Term Averages Roll Over Lower

BMNR surged to a one-year high near $135 in mid-2025 before quickly falling back. Since then, the stock has traded choppily, generally in the $30–$60 range, and has recently drifted lower as the short-term moving averages (20- and 50-day) roll over while the 200-day trend line continues to rise.

BMNR Shares Surge Wednesday Morning

BMNR Price Action: BitMine Immersion shares were up 7.77% at $21.09 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

