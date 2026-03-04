Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX) shares are trading lower Wednesday morning, giving back some of Tuesday's big gains. The pullback comes after the company announced it had received a production purchase order for components used in the U.S. Navy's Tomahawk cruise missile program. Here’s what investors need to know.

CEO Says Demand Is Rising

Mobix said the award covers its high-reliability filtering component, a mission-critical part designed to protect and stabilize sensitive onboard electronics by reducing electromagnetic interference during operation.

The company noted it is an established supplier across multiple U.S. military platforms and that its technology is already integrated into the Tomahawk program.

Management framed the order as a signal of increased procurement tied to ongoing missile production, which could lift near-term demand for Mobix's filtering products as manufacturers work to meet current build schedules.

CEO Phil Sansone said the purchase reflects active, ongoing production needs and suggested demand for the company's filtering component should rise alongside higher production volumes.

Mobix Targets Defense-Focused Acquisitions

Mobix also highlighted that suppliers that are designed-in, qualified and production-ready can benefit as production tempo increases for actively deployed systems.

Beyond the immediate contract catalyst, the company reiterated a targeted acquisition strategy aimed at expanding its footprint across defense, military and aerospace markets by adding complementary technologies, products and customer relationships.

MOBX Spikes Above Key Short-Term Averages

MOBX trended lower for most of the past year, falling to a low near 15 cents after peaking around $1.21, with the 20-, 50- and 200-day moving averages all generally sloping downward.

On Tuesday, the stock posted a sharp spike higher, jumping above its short-term averages and signaling a potential momentum reversal.

MOBX Shares Slide Wednesday Morning

MOBX Price Action: Mobix Labs shares were down 22.32% at 86 cents at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock