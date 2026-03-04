Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL) shares are in the spotlight Wednesday ahead of the company’s fourth-quarter earnings report after the market closes.

Webull stock is showing upward bias. What’s next for BULL stock?

Webull Earnings Expectations, Recent Performance And Key Trends To Watch

Webull is expected to report earnings per share of 4 cents and revenue of $160.81 million.

For the last quarter, Webull reported earnings per share of 7 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 2 cents. In addition, the company posted revenue of $156.94 million, beating the consensus estimate of $135.58 million.

Investors should watch for continued revenue growth driven by trading volumes and user engagement, as well as trends in customer assets, funded accounts and registered users. Investors may also monitor the impact of recent product launches and expansions, including the relaunch of cryptocurrency trading, the rollout of corporate bond trading and the introduction of the company's Vega AI tool.

“We remain focused on creating long-term sustainable shareholder value while investing in high-growth areas, product innovation and expanded global access to our sophisticated trading platform,” said H.C. Wang, CFO of Webull, in the company’s third-quarter earnings report.

Webull Stock Edges Higher

BULL Price Action: At the time of publication, Webull shares are trading 4.36% higher at $6.22, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock