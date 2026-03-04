ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares climbed in Wednesday’s premarket trading, extending the gains recorded in the previous session.

On Tuesday, the company disclosed that it is developing the industry’s first inter-carrier operational model with NTT DOCOMO and Starhub, Ltd. (OTC:SRHBF) .

This collaboration aims to help carriers identify and resolve roaming issues more quickly, enabling more reliable connectivity for travelers worldwide.

Details

This initiative is expected to streamline operations between carriers, reducing delays in issue reporting and enhancing customer experience.

The companies are targeting a commercial launch for the second half of the year, focusing on improving service quality for international travelers.

The collaboration reflects a significant step toward creating a standardized operational model that leverages the ServiceNow AI Platform.

By automating remote maintenance tasks and coordinating roaming fault resolutions in real-time, the partnership aims to deliver better visibility and faster recovery for carriers and their customers.

Executive Commentary

Autonomous Workforce Launch

In February, ServiceNow unveiled Autonomous Workforce, AI specialists capable of performing enterprise tasks with the necessary authority, scope, and governance, allowing employees to focus on strategic initiatives and personalized work.

ServiceNow also launched EmployeeWorks, which integrates Moveworks’ conversational AI and enterprise search with ServiceNow’s unified portal and autonomous workflows, converting natural language requests into fully governed, end-to-end actions for nearly 200 million employees.

Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 9.8% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 4.1% below its 100-day SMA, suggesting it is facing some short-term challenges. Over the past 12 months, shares have decreased, and they are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 44.45, which is considered neutral territory, indicating that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, MACD is at 0.15, below its signal line at 0.22, indicating bearish pressure on the stock. The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum for ServiceNow at this time.

Key Resistance : $120.00

: $120.00 Key Support: $110.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 22, 2026, earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 80 cents (Down from 81 cents)

: 80 cents (Down from 81 cents) Revenue Estimate : $3.75 billion (Up from $3.09 billion)

: $3.75 billion (Up from $3.09 billion) Valuation: P/E of 67.8x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $199.21. Recent analyst moves include:

Needham : Buy (Maintains Target to $155.00) (Feb. 9)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $155.00) (Feb. 9) Needham : Buy (Maintains Target to $155.00) (Feb. 5)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $155.00) (Feb. 5) Citigroup: Buy (Raises Target to $237.00) (Jan. 30)

NOW Price Action: ServiceNow shares were up 1.38% at $114.75 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock