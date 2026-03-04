Classover Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ) shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced a strategic collaboration with YuGang AI to advance AI-driven curriculum and intelligent content development.

The company said the collaboration will focus on the joint exploration and development of AI-driven curriculum solutions, including the application of artificial intelligence to educational content creation, instructional design and video-based learning experiences.

The companies plan to leverage AI technologies to enhance how educational courses are designed, produced and delivered across a range of academic and professional learning scenarios.

YuGuang AI specializes in artificial intelligence generated content (AIGC)-enabled instructional content and AI-powered course production. The company's solutions support instructor-led teaching and structured course delivery through technologies such as AI-assisted video generation, rendering and intelligent content workflows.

YuGuang AI said its technologies have been adopted across higher education and adult learning environments and have been used in collaborations involving more than 200 universities and institutions.

Classover said the collaboration will combine its experience in global online education delivery, curriculum development and scalable teaching operations with YuGuang AI's AI-enabled content production capabilities.

The companies plan to explore AI-powered approaches to curriculum and instructional content development, apply AIGC technologies to support video-based and instructor-led course delivery and collaborate on the development of AI-enabled educational courses and learning materials.

The companies also said the collaboration will focus on advancing the use of artificial intelligence in higher education and adult learning environments.

"Artificial intelligence is playing an increasingly important role in how educational content is created and delivered," said Stephanie Luo, CEO of Classover. "This collaboration allows us to explore AI-driven course development and content innovation while continuing to focus on high-quality instructional experiences."

Classover said the collaboration is intended to serve as an initial step toward deeper cooperation between the companies in AI-enabled education. The agreement is non-binding and does not create a legally binding obligation on either party.

KIDZ Price Action: At the time of publication, Classover shares are trading 7.34% higher at 9 cents, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

