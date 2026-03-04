CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) shares are up during Wednesday’s premarket session following a strategic partnership announcement with Perplexity.

The companies have entered a multi-year agreement under which Perplexity will run its AI inference workloads on CoreWeave Cloud. At the same time, the two firms collaborate on testing and launching new AI services.

The collaboration reflects Perplexity’s multi-cloud strategy and underscores CoreWeave’s role as a specialized AI cloud provider.

Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 3.21% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and is positioned 5.5% above its 100-day SMA, indicating a bullish trend in the short to medium term. Over the past 12 months, shares have increased significantly and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 44.45, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, MACD is at 0.15, below its signal line at 0.22, indicating bearish pressure on the stock. The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $80.00

: $80.00 Key Support: $70.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

CoreWeave is slated to provide its next financial update on May 13, 2026.

EPS Estimate : 1 cents (Down from 60 cents)

: 1 cents (Down from 60 cents) Revenue Estimate : $1.96 billion (Up from $981.63 million)

: $1.96 billion (Up from $981.63 million) Valuation: Forward P/E ratio not available

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $127.04. Recent analyst moves include:

HC Wainwright & Co. : Buy (Maintains Target to $180.00) (Mar. 2)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $180.00) (Mar. 2) Macquarie : Neutral (Lowers Target to $90.00) (Feb. 27)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $90.00) (Feb. 27) Mizuho: Neutral (Lowers Target to $95.00) (Feb. 27)

CRWV Price Action: CoreWeave shares were up 5.58% at $77.90 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock