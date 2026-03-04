U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.1% on Wednesday.

Shares of STAAR Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Staar Surgical reported quarterly losses of 13 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of earnings of 6 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $57.801 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $75.370 million.

STAAR Surgical shares dipped 10.2% to $16.99 in pre-market trading.

