CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares are trading slightly higher in the premarket session on Wednesday. The cloud-based cybersecurity company is riding the wave of surging cybersecurity demand as artificial intelligence reshapes the threat landscape.

Earnings At A Glance

On Tuesday, CrowdStrike posted fourth-quarter revenue of $1.31 billion, beating analyst estimates of approximately $1.30 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

CrowdStrike expects first-quarter revenue of $1.36 billion to $1.364 billion versus estimates of $1.354 billion. The firm expects fiscal 2027 revenue of $5.87 billion to $5.93 billion versus estimates of $5.86 billion.

What Did We Learn From The Conference Call?

During its quarterly conference call, executives pointed to strong demand for the Falcon platform and said AI-driven threats are reshaping global security investments.

The company said its AI capabilities and platform expansion drove ARR growth and improved profitability.

The firm ended fiscal 2026 with record performance across revenue growth, operating income, and cash generation.

Record ARR Growth

CEO George Kurtz said CrowdStrike posted its strongest year since its founding. He noted quarterly net new ARR hit $331 million, up 47% year over year.

CrowdStrike ended the year with $5.25 billion in ARR, up 24% from the prior year.

“CrowdStrike Holdings is the fastest and only pure-play cyber software company to achieve this milestone”, Kurtz said in the conference call.

The company generated $376 million in free cash flow for the quarter and $1.24 billion for the fiscal year.

AI Driving Cybersecurity Demand

Kurtz said AI strengthens CrowdStrike’s products while also escalating cyber risks. He warned that adversaries are increasingly using AI to attack faster and with greater sophistication.

“AI is driving elevated demand for the Falcon platform and is a key accelerant for our business,” the CEO said on the call.

Also, the firm said that the Threat Graph system processes massive security telemetry, analyzing trillions of daily security events.

CrowdStrike said its real-world threat intelligence gives it an edge over generic AI models.

Falcon Platform Expansion

The Falcon platform continued to gain traction among enterprise clients. About half of subscription customers now use six or more modules, the company said.

Customers also increased adoption of the Falcon Flex subscription model, which supports flexible deployment across products.

CrowdStrike said it now has more than 1,600 Flex customers and noted continued expansion among large enterprises.

Guidance Signals Continued Expansion

CFO Burt Podbere said pipeline strength and expanding partnerships support continued growth. The company expects fiscal 2027 ARR between $6.47 billion and $6.52 billion.

CrowdStrike expects fiscal 2027 revenue of $5.87 billion to $5.93 billion, versus estimates of $5.86 billion. The company sees full-year adjusted earnings in the range of $4.78 to $4.90 per share, versus estimates of $4.82 per share.

The company also emphasized partnerships with major technology providers and hyperscalers. Kurtz said CrowdStrike aims to secure infrastructure powering AI development.

CRWD Price Action: CrowdStrike Holdings shares were up 0.66% at $394.00 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

