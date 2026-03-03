POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:POET) is trading marginally higher in late action on Tuesday as the stock continues to trend on social media despite no fresh company-specific headlines during the session.

The stock is up 17% over the past month, driven more by financing and ownership updates than by new product launches or partnership news.

Here’s what investors need to know.

POET Technologies shares are trending higher. Why are POET shares climbing?

$150M Registered Direct Offering

In late January, POET said it entered securities purchase agreements with institutional investors in a registered direct offering covering 20,689,656 common shares, aiming for approximately $150 million in gross proceeds.

The company said it plans to use the net proceeds for corporate development, including targeted acquisitions and scaling research and development, while also accelerating its high-speed optical module and light-source businesses.

Hedge Fund Discloses 9.99% Stake

In mid-February, a filing showed that hedge fund MMCAP International and an affiliate owned about 14.5 million POET shares, representing roughly 9.99% of the company's outstanding stock.

The stake included more than 1.5 million shares held outright and nearly 13 million additional shares issuable upon exercise of currently exercisable warrants.

Institutional Buying Seen As Confidence Signal?

Traders often see new or expanded positions by specialized institutional investors as a vote of confidence in a company's outlook.

A sizable stake can signal that professional money managers see upside in POET's technology pipeline or in potential future financings and partnerships. It may also reduce the stock's freely tradable float, which can amplify price moves when fresh buying interest emerges.

POET Stock Holds Above Rising 200-Day Average

Over the past year, POET Technologies shares have been volatile, swinging between a low of about $3.21 and a high near $9.22 with several sharp rallies and pullbacks.

Despite the choppy action, the 200-day moving average has trended steadily higher, and recent trading sits above this longer-term support with the 20- and 50-day averages clustering nearby.

POET Shares Edge Higher Tuesday

POET Price Action: POET Technologies shares closed Tuesday up 1.88% at $7.04, according to Benzinga Pro data.

