C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI) shares are climbing again Tuesday afternoon, extending a sharp rebound that has the stock up roughly 20% since Monday's open after tumbling to a 52-week low last week in the wake of its earnings report. Here's what you need to know.

C3.ai stock is among today’s top performers. What’s fueling AI momentum?

New CEO Bets On C3.ai Enterprise Edge

The move higher comes after C3.ai last week reported a wider-than-expected adjusted third-quarter loss of 40 cents per share on revenue of $53.26 million, well below Wall Street forecasts and down sharply from $98.78 million a year earlier.

Management also launched a restructuring that includes workforce reductions and slashed its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to about $247 million to $251 million, roughly half its prior guidance and far short of earlier analyst expectations.

New CEO Stephen Ehikian said he remains convinced C3.ai is uniquely positioned to win in enterprise AI but acknowledged the company was not previously organized to execute on that opportunity.

Geopolitical Tensions Could Boost Demand For AI

As geopolitical tensions escalate in the Middle East, AI platforms used in defense, cybersecurity and risk analysis could potentially see stronger demand, even as broader markets remain choppy.

C3.ai's rebound Tuesday highlights how certain AI names may still find support during periods of geopolitical turmoil, with the sector viewed as a possible beneficiary of increased focus on security and data-driven decision-making.

C3.ai’s Bearish Technical Momentum

C3.ai shares traded as high as about $29 over the past year but have steadily trended lower, recently hitting a low near $8 last week.

The 20-, 50- and 200-day moving averages all slope downward, underscoring persistent bearish momentum in the stock over the past year.

AI Shares Gain 6% Tuesday

AI Price Action: C3.ai shares were up 6.36% at $9.20 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock