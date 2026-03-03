Ouster, Inc. (NASDAQ:OUST) are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported fourth-quarter financial-results on Monday after the market closed.

Fourth-Quarter Results And First-Quarter Outlook

Ouster reported an adjusted loss of 24 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of a 35 cent-loss. Meanwhile, the company reported adjusted revenue of $40.971 million, missing the consensus estimate of $41.100 million.

The company said fourth-quarter revenue included approximately $21 million in primarily one-time royalties related to long-term IP license contracts. Product revenue came in at $41 million, up 36% year over year and 4% sequentially. Ouster shipped more than 8,100 lidar sensors in the quarter, a new record.

The company ended the quarter with $211 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments.

"2025 was a year of exceptional execution for Ouster. Our strong revenue growth and gross margin performance are a testament to our disciplined focus as we pioneer the technologies driving the secular shift towards Physical AI, delivering record results," said Angus Pacala, CEO of Ouster.

"As we look forward, the strength of our digital lidar business, combined with the acquisition of Stereolabs, positions Ouster as the foundational sensing and perception platform for Physical AI."

Looking ahead, Ouster expects first-quarter 2026 revenue of $45 million to $48 million, including approximately seven weeks of operations from its Stereolabs acquisition.

Ouster Shares Rise Higher

OUST Price Action: At the time of publication, Ouster shares are trading 5.04% higher at $21.27, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock