CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares are trading slightly lower Tuesday morning as investors brace for the cybersecurity company's fourth-quarter earnings after the closing bell, with geopolitics adding a new layer of uncertainty.

CrowdStrike Revenue, Earnings Growth In Focus Tuesday

Analysts expect revenue of about $1.30 billion, up from $1.06 billion a year earlier, and earnings of $0.74 per share, even as Wall Street focuses on the company's ability to sustain double-digit growth and robust recurring revenue.

The earnings report comes as CrowdStrike faces an "AI disruption trade," with some investors worried new AI tools could pressure traditional cybersecurity spending.

Freedom Capital Markets strategist Jay Woods has urged clients to watch annual recurring revenue trends and management's guidance, warning that earnings could spark significant volatility in the shares.

Recently, Piper Sandler upgraded the stock to Overweight, arguing that AI is more opportunity than threat and highlighting acquisitions that broaden CrowdStrike's platform.

Middle East Conflict Escalates, Heightening Geopolitical Risk

At the same time, the U.S.–Israel–Iran conflict is intensifying, with hundreds reported killed in Iran after U.S. and Israeli strikes, Hezbollah launching missiles into northern Israel and Iranian missile fire reported in central Israel.

Gulf states like the UAE are intercepting swarms of drones, while U.S. embassies in Riyadh and Kuwait restrict operations and warn of imminent attacks.

CrowdStrike Nears Lows, Lags Key Averages

Currently, the stock is trading 9.8% below its 100-day SMA, indicating a bearish trend, and is positioned closer to its 52-week lows than highs.

Over the past 12 months, shares have decreased approximately 15%, reflecting a challenging year for the stock.

CrowdStrike Holds Buy Rating, $538 Average Target

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $538.70. Recent analyst moves include:

Wells Fargo : Initiated with Overweight (Target $450.00) (Mar. 3)

: Initiated with Overweight (Target $450.00) (Mar. 3) Baird : Neutral (Lowers Target to $450.00) (Mar. 2)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $450.00) (Mar. 2) Piper Sandler: Upgraded to Overweight (Maintains Target to $520.00) (Mar. 2)

CRWD Shares Edge Lower Tuesday

CrowdStrike Holdings shares were down 2.27% at $376.13 at the time of publication on Tuesday.

