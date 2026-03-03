Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX) shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced the receipt of a production purchase order for components used in the U.S. Navy’s Tomahawk cruise missile program.

Mobix stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. What’s driving MOBX stock higher?

New Purchase Order Tied To Tomahawk Program Demand

The company said the order includes its high-reliability filtering component, a mission-essential part designed to protect and stabilize sensitive onboard electronics by mitigating electromagnetic interference during operation.

Mobix Labs said it is an established supplier across numerous U.S. military platforms and is already integrated into the Tomahawk program. The latest award reflects increased procurement tied to ongoing missile production, resulting in higher demand for the company's filtering component to support near-term manufacturing schedules.

"This order reflects active, ongoing production demand within an operational U.S. Navy weapons platform," CEO Phil Sansone said in a statement. "As production volumes increase, demand for our proven high-reliability filtering component increases alongside it."

The company added that as production tempo increases for actively deployed systems, suppliers that are designed-in, qualified and production-ready can experience increased demand.

Mobix Labs also said it is pursuing a targeted acquisition strategy aimed at expanding its presence across defense, military and aerospace markets, evaluating opportunities to add complementary technologies, products and customer relationships.

Mobix Shares Skyrocket Higher

MOBX Price Action: At the time of publication, Mobix shares are trading 135.59% higher at 42 cents, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

