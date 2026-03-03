AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings on Monday after the market closed.

Fourth-Quarter Results

AST reported a loss of 26 cents per share, missing the consensus estimate of a 15 cent-loss. In addition, the company reported revenue of $54.30 million, beating the consensus estimate of $41.10 million.

The company said it has secured more than $1.2 billion in aggregate contracted revenue commitments from commercial partners and reported $2.8 billion in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of Dec. 31.

AST SpaceMobile continues its satellite deployment campaign, with additional launches expected as it works toward a target of 45 to 60 satellites in orbit by the end of 2026.

"For the first time in 2025, AST SpaceMobile became a revenue generating business and it significantly advanced all key aspects of our operations, including commercial, government, manufacturing, spectrum rights, IP portfolio and capital position," said Abel Avellan, chairman and CEO of AST SpaceMobile.

"In 2026, we expect to scale our space-based direct-to-device network from initial commercial activation toward the start of broader commercial service."

AST Shares Climb Higher

AST Price Action: At the time of publication, AST shares are trading 4.23% higher at $90.60, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

