Battalion Oil Corp (NYSE:BATL) is surging in early Tuesday trading, lifted by escalating Middle East tensions and growing concerns about potential disruptions to global oil supplies. Here’s what investors need to know.

Battalion Oil stock is approaching key resistance levels. What’s driving BATL to record levels?

Energy Stocks Climb On Iran Conflict Fears

Energy stocks have rallied broadly this week after the U.S. and Israel launched strikes against Iran over the weekend and Tehran moved to close the Strait of Hormuz, a key chokepoint for global crude shipments.

The escalation has stoked fears of wider regional conflict and potential disruptions to seaborne supply, pushing traders toward producers with onshore U.S. exposure.

Private Placement Boosts Liquidity For Drilling Program

Battalion Oil, headquartered in Houston, is an independent exploration and production company focused on acquiring, developing and producing onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States, with a concentrated footprint in liquids-rich plays.

After fees, Battalion expects to receive net proceeds of roughly $14.1 million, earmarked for working capital and general corporate purposes, providing incremental liquidity for development and potential bolt-on opportunities.

Battalion Oil Earnings Report Set March 30

Battalion Oil is slated to provide its next financial update on March 30.

EPS Estimate : 4 cents (unchanged from prior forecast)

: 4 cents (unchanged from prior forecast) Revenue Estimate: $49.65 Million (Down from $49.65 Million)

BATL Price Action: Battalion Oil shares were up 140.76% at $28.57 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock on Tuesday hit a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock