SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) shares are rising in extended trading on Monday after CEO Anthony Noto bought approximately $1 million of company stock.

SoFi CEO Buys Company Stock

Noto disclosed in an SEC filing that he bought 56,000 shares of SoFi common stock at an average price of $17.88 on Monday. The SoFi chief made multiple purchases ranging from $17.50 to $18.21 for a total cost of approximately $1 million.

Noto now owns approximately 11.68 million shares of SoFi common stock, according to the filing.

SOFI Could See Positive Short-Term Momentum

SoFi stock has shown a notable performance over the past year, with a 35.52% increase. However, the stock is currently trading 6% below its 20-day SMA of $20.01 and 27.9% below its 100-day SMA of $26.09. This indicates some recent underperformance relative to these moving averages.

Additionally, the stock is positioned significantly below its 52-week high of $32.73, yet well above its low of $8.60, suggesting a mid-range positioning in its yearly cycle.

The technical indicators are telling. The RSI is currently at 28.34, indicating that the stock is oversold, which could suggest a potential rebound. Meanwhile, the MACD shows a bullish signal, as it is above the signal line, which could indicate upcoming positive momentum.

SOFI Price Action: SoFi shares were up 2.06% in after-hours Monday, trading at $18.77 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

