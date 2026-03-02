NLIGHT Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) shares are jumping on Monday amid drone and missile attacks intensifying across the Middle East.

NLight stock is at critical resistance. What’s driving LASR to record levels?

NLIGHT's Momentum Today

NLIGHT, which develops high‑power lasers used in directed‑energy weapons, optical sensing and advanced manufacturing, announced it will showcase several of its newest laser‑weapon systems at the Pacific Operational Science & Technology Conference in March 2026. The company plans to highlight its new 70‑kW‑class Laser Weapon System (LWS) along with recently introduced 30‑kW and 10‑kW high‑energy lasers.

Regional Drone And Missile Strikes Intensify

The U.S.–Israeli air campaign against Iran expanded on Monday, with Tehran launching missiles and drones at Israel, Gulf states and a British air base in Cyprus. President Donald Trump told CNN the U.S. military is "knocking the crap" out of Iran and warned that a "big wave" of action is still ahead.

NLIGHT has spent more than two decades advancing high‑power laser technology, using proprietary beam‑combination methods and a vertically integrated manufacturing approach. Its systems are already used by the U.S. Department of Defense and allied militaries for counter‑drone, counter‑rocket, counter‑artillery and counter‑missile missions across land, sea, air and space.

LASR Trades Above Key Levels

NLIGHT is currently positioned strongly above its key moving averages, indicating bullish momentum. The stock is trading 25.2% above its 20-day SMA, 45.2% above its 50-day SMA and an impressive 116.4% above its 200-day SMA, which suggests a robust upward trend.

The RSI is currently at 57.36, which is considered neutral territory, indicating that while the stock is not overbought, it still retains the potential for further upward movement without immediate risk of a pullback. MACD is above its signal line, signaling bullish momentum for NLIGHT. This suggests that the current trend is strong, and traders may look for continued upward movement in the near term.

Currently, there are no defined support or resistance levels, which means traders should be cautious and watch for potential price action that could establish these levels. If the stock approaches a significant price point, it could indicate either a continuation of the trend or a potential reversal.

Over the past 12 months, NLIGHT has skyrocketed by 699.40%, showcasing an extraordinary long-term trend. This performance reflects strong investor interest and confidence in the company’s future prospects.

LASR Price Action: NLight shares were up 17.87% at $66.23 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Danielo/Shutterstock