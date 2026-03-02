AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) stock fell Monday after the clean energy operator agreed to be taken private in a $10.7 billion cash deal led by Global Infrastructure Partners and EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) , with the $15-per-share offer coming in below Friday’s closing price.

This move is seen as a strategic step for AES to enhance its position as a leading clean energy platform across the Americas.

Details

The consortium will acquire AES for $15.00 per share in cash, representing a total equity value of $10.7 billion and an enterprise value of approximately $33.4 billion, including the assumption of net debt.

The $15.00 per share offer represented a 17% discount to Friday’s closing price of $17.28, causing shares to tumble to align with the deal price.

The price represents a 40.3% premium to the 30-day volume weighted average share price prior to July 8, 2025, which is the last full day of trading prior to the first media report of a potential buyout.

The acquisition is expected to close in late 2026 or early 2027, subject to stockholder approval and regulatory approvals.

Following the announcement, AES has canceled its previously scheduled conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results.

This deal will strengthen AES’s ability to pursue long-term growth across its business lines, including U.S. regulated utilities, competitive clean energy, and essential energy infrastructure in Latin America.

The company is positioned to leverage its extensive development pipeline, with 11.8 GW of signed agreements to supply clean energy to major technology firms.

Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 16.61% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 14.5% below its 100-day SMA, indicating significant short-term weakness. Shares have decreased over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 50.00, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, MACD is at 0.10, below its signal line at 0.15, indicating bearish pressure on the stock. The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $15.00

: $15.00 Key Support: $12.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

AES is slated to provide its next financial update on May 1, 2026.

EPS Estimate : 49 cents (Up from 27 cents)

: 49 cents (Up from 27 cents) Revenue Estimate : $3.23 billion (Up from $2.93 billion)

: $3.23 billion (Up from $2.93 billion) Valuation: P/E of 11.4x (Indicates value opportunity)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $17.93. Recent analyst moves include:

Seaport Global : Upgraded to Neutral (Feb. 27)

: Upgraded to Neutral (Feb. 27) Barclays : Downgraded to Equal-Weight (Maintains Target to $15.00) (Feb. 4)

: Downgraded to Equal-Weight (Maintains Target to $15.00) (Feb. 4) Jefferies: Hold (Raises Target to $16.00) (Feb. 4)

AES Price Action: AES shares were down 17.01% at $14.34 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Poetra.RH via Shutterstock