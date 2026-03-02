U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 1% on Monday.

Shares of Yatsen Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:YSG) fell sharply in pre-market trading after reporting fourth-quarter results.

Yatsen Holding posted adjusted earnings of 7 cents per share, down from 14 cents per share in the year-ago period. The company's sales rose to $197.258 million from $157.347 million.

Yatsen shares dipped 10.1% to $4.00 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

