On Friday, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is facing a challenging trading session amid broader market weakness. The stock's decline comes as major indices — including the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq Composite — are also moving lower, signaling a wider market pullback.
On January 30, SoFi reported earnings of 13 cents per share, topping the 12-cent consensus estimate. Revenue also rose sharply, increasing by $273.72 million from the year-ago quarter.
For full-year 2026, SoFi expects total membership to grow at least 30% year over year and projects approximately $4.655 billion in adjusted net revenue, also representing about 30% growth.
Technical Analysis
SoFi Technologies is trading 13.1% below its 20-day SMA and 32.5% below its 100-day SMA, highlighting a bearish trend over both short and medium terms.
Over the past 12 months, the stock has seen a gain of 25.55%, yet it remains well below its 52-week high of $32.73, indicating some recovery but also significant volatility.
Earnings & Analyst Outlook
SoFi Technologies is slated to provide its next financial update on April 28.
- EPS Estimate: 12 cents (Up from 6 cents YoY)
- Revenue Estimate: $1.05 billion (Up from $770.72 million YoY)
- Valuation: P/E of 49.0x (Indicates premium valuation)
The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $24.72. Recent analyst moves include:
- Truist Securities: Hold (Lowers Target to $21.00) (Feb. 18)
- Citizens: Upgraded to Market Outperform (Target $30.00) (Feb. 9)
- JP Morgan: Upgraded to Overweight (Target $31.00) (Feb. 3)
Benzinga Edge Rankings
Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for SoFi Technologies, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:
- Growth: Strong (Score: 95.56) — Indicates robust growth potential.
- Momentum: Moderate (Score: 40.76) — Reflects mixed market performance signals.
SOFI Price Action: SoFi Technologies shares were down 7.57% at $17.65 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
