On Friday, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is facing a challenging trading session amid broader market weakness. The stock's decline comes as major indices — including the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq Composite — are also moving lower, signaling a wider market pullback.

On January 30, SoFi reported earnings of 13 cents per share, topping the 12-cent consensus estimate. Revenue also rose sharply, increasing by $273.72 million from the year-ago quarter.

For full-year 2026, SoFi expects total membership to grow at least 30% year over year and projects approximately $4.655 billion in adjusted net revenue, also representing about 30% growth.

Technical Analysis

SoFi Technologies is trading 13.1% below its 20-day SMA and 32.5% below its 100-day SMA, highlighting a bearish trend over both short and medium terms.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has seen a gain of 25.55%, yet it remains well below its 52-week high of $32.73, indicating some recovery but also significant volatility.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

SoFi Technologies is slated to provide its next financial update on April 28.

EPS Estimate : 12 cents (Up from 6 cents YoY)

: 12 cents (Up from 6 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $1.05 billion (Up from $770.72 million YoY)

: $1.05 billion (Up from $770.72 million YoY) Valuation: P/E of 49.0x (Indicates premium valuation)

The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $24.72. Recent analyst moves include:

Truist Securities : Hold (Lowers Target to $21.00) (Feb. 18)

: Hold (Lowers Target to $21.00) (Feb. 18) Citizens : Upgraded to Market Outperform (Target $30.00) (Feb. 9)

: Upgraded to Market Outperform (Target $30.00) (Feb. 9) JP Morgan: Upgraded to Overweight (Target $31.00) (Feb. 3)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for SoFi Technologies, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Growth : Strong (Score: 95.56) — Indicates robust growth potential.

: Strong (Score: 95.56) — Indicates robust growth potential. Momentum: Moderate (Score: 40.76) — Reflects mixed market performance signals.

SOFI Price Action: SoFi Technologies shares were down 7.57% at $17.65 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock