U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 250 points on Friday.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued weak FY26 revenue guidance.

Flutter reported fourth-quarter revenue of $4.74 billion, up 25% year-over-year. The revenue missed a Street consensus estimate of $4.97 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings per share of $1.74, missing a Street consensus estimate of $1.99.

Flutter Entertainment shares dipped 14.8% to $104.84 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

