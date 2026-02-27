Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares edged lower in Friday’s premarket trading, surrendering part of its post-earnings rally from the prior session, despite delivering a standout quarterly performance that topped expectations.

Q4 Beat Fails To Hold The Rally

Thursday’s stock surge followed Salesforce’s fourth-quarter results released after market close on Wednesday, with revenue of $11.2 billion topping the $11.18 billion consensus and adjusted earnings of $3.81 per share handily beating the $3.04 estimate.

Salesforce raised its quarterly dividend to 44 cents per share and launched a $50 billion buyback. First-quarter revenue guidance of $11.03–$11.08 billion topped estimates, and fiscal 2027 revenue is projected at $45.8–$46.2 billion.

High-Conviction Signal

CEO Marc Benioff’s uncharacteristic restraint during the fourth-quarter earnings call may be the strongest bullish indicator in decades, signaling a fundamental shift from hype to execution.

Analysis of 22 years of Salesforce earnings calls by EMJ Capital’s Eric Jackson reveals a striking pattern: Benioff’s rhetoric often cools just as the business begins to turn.

In his analysis, Jackson noted that Benioff delivered the “quietest version of himself” ever measured, dropping long-standing buzzwords like “inflection,” “paradigm,” and “revolution.”

Jackson’s proprietary “Delta Score” for the call hit 2.5/100—the lowest in the company’s history.

“At tops, rhetoric rises while the business slows,” Jackson observed. “At bottoms, rhetoric cools while the business turns.” This shift suggests that Salesforce is moving past the need for defensive grandstanding, focusing instead on a stabilizing bottom line.

Technical Analysis

Over the past year, Salesforce has seen a significant decline of 32.36%, with the stock currently trading 21.5% below its 200-day simple moving average (SMA), indicating a long-term bearish trend.

The stock is also 14.4% below its 50-day SMA and 17.8% below its 100-day SMA, further emphasizing the bearish sentiment. However, it is currently trading 0.7% above its 20-day SMA, suggesting some short-term resilience.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 27 earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $2.70 (Up from $2.58 YoY)

: $2.70 (Up from $2.58 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $11.18 Billion (Up from $9.83 Billion YoY)

: $11.18 Billion (Up from $9.83 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 26.6x (Indicates premium valuation)

The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $284.60.

Recent analyst moves include:

Macquarie : Neutral (Lowers Target to $200.00) (Feb. 26)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $200.00) (Feb. 26) JP Morgan : Overweight (Lowers Target to $320.00) (Feb. 26)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $320.00) (Feb. 26) TD Cowen: Buy (Lowers Target to $250.00) (Feb. 26)

CRM Price Action: Salesforce shares were down 2.59% at $194.30 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

