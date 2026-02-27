Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) shares rocketed in premarket trading on Friday after the company posted a fourth-quarter earnings report that beat Wall Street expectations on both revenue and profit.

The Numbers Behind the Pop

Dell reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3.89 per share, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by more than 10%. Revenue came in at $33.38 billion, clearing the Street’s $31.73 billion estimate and surging from $23.93 billion in the year-ago period.

The company also announced a 20% cash dividend increase and a $10 billion boost to its share repurchase authorization.

Dell guided fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS to $12.90 versus the $11.59 analyst estimate, with revenue projected between $138 billion and $142 billion, well above the $125.54 billion consensus.

Technical Analysis

Dell Technologies is currently positioned well above its key moving averages, which signals strength in its market stance. The stock is trading 12.9% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 1.8% above its 100-day SMA.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has gained 12.63%, and it now hovers near the upper range of its 52-week spectrum, with a high of $168.08 and a low of $66.25.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 28, earnings report. Here’s what to expect:

EPS Estimate : $2.96 (Up from $1.55 YoY)

: $2.96 (Up from $1.55 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $31.75 billion (Up from $23.38 billion YoY)

: $31.75 billion (Up from $23.38 billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 16.2x (Indicates fair valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $157.20. Recent analyst moves include:

Morgan Stanley : Underweight (Lowers Target to $101.00) (Feb. 18)

: Underweight (Lowers Target to $101.00) (Feb. 18) Citigroup : Buy (Lowers Target to $160.00) (Feb. 17)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $160.00) (Feb. 17) Citigroup: Buy (Lowers Target to $165.00) (Jan. 20)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Dell Technologies, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value Rank : Moderate (Score: 39.54) — Reflects a fair valuation relative to market peers.

: Moderate (Score: 39.54) — Reflects a fair valuation relative to market peers. Momentum Rank: Weak (Score: 32.46) — Indicates some challenges in maintaining upward momentum.

DELL Price Action: Dell Technologies shares were up 11.07% at $134.90 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Poetra.RH via Shutterstock