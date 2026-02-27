Shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter sales guidance above estimates.

Applied Optoelectronics reported quarterly losses of 1 cent per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 11 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $134.274 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $134.120 million.

Applied Optoelectronics shares jumped 20.4% to $64.69 in the pre-market trading session.

Photo via Shutterstock