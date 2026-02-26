Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) shares are up on Thursday as investors continue to digest the company’s recent earnings report. Here’s what you need to know.

Carvana stock is showing exceptional strength. What’s fueling CVNA momentum?

Carvana Revenue Surges Past Analyst Expectations

Carvana last week reported fourth-quarter revenue of nearly $5.6 billion, exceeding analyst projections of around $5.26 billion, while earnings came in at $4.22 per share. However, the company faces scrutiny over rising operational expenses, particularly from vehicle inspections and repairs, which have raised concerns about profitability moving forward.

In addition, Carvana’s management outlined plans to enhance retail sales volume and adjusted EBITDA throughout 2026, aiming for significant growth in the coming years.

CEO Ernie Garcia emphasized the goal of selling 3 million retail units annually by 2030 to 2035, while also addressing allegations from short sellers regarding past earnings disclosures.

Analysts Maintain Buy Rating Despite Cuts

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $470.18. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup : Buy (Lowers Target to $465.00) (Feb. 20)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $465.00) (Feb. 20) Barclays : Overweight (Lowers Target to $450.00) (Feb. 20)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $450.00) (Feb. 20) DA Davidson: Neutral (Lowers Target to $320.00) (Feb. 19)

Carvana Trades Below Key Moving Averages

Currently, Carvana is trading 9.8% below its 100-day simple moving average (SMA) and 4.1% below its 200-day SMA, indicating a bearish trend in the longer term.

Shares have increased 132.6% over the past 12 months, and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows, reflecting a strong recovery from previous lows.

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Benzinga Edge rankings show Carvana holds a standout Growth score of 99.66, alongside a strong Momentum score of 69.16.

CVNA Shares Gain Thursday

CVNA Price Action: Carvana shares were up 2.66% at $343.79 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock