Brand Engagement Network Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI) shares fell Thursday, underperforming the broader market and pulling back after a massive rally. While the S&P 500 slipped 0.35% and the Nasdaq declined 0.75%, BNAI’s sharper drop points to company-specific pressures rather than general market weakness.

The company recently terminated a $50 million standby equity purchase agreement to reduce potential dilution and maintain a disciplined capital strategy.

The decision follows a 1-for-10 reverse stock split and a premium private placement as Brand Engagement Network works to strengthen its balance sheet and support revenue-generating deployments.

Despite strength in parts of the financial sector, which gained 1.32%, BNAI moved in the opposite direction, suggesting investor caution around its capital restructuring and recent trading volatility.

BNAI’s Strong Growth Amidst Market Pullback

Brand Engagement Network has shown remarkable growth over the past year, with a 527.61% increase. Currently, the stock is trading 5.3% above its 20-day SMA and a substantial 322.1% above its 200-day SMA.

This indicates a strong long-term uptrend, despite today’s pullback. The stock’s 52-week range is $1.18 to $86.28, with today’s price at $26.93, suggesting a retracement from recent highs but still significantly above its annual low.

The RSI stands at 59.30, indicating a neutral market momentum, while the MACD presents a bearish signal with the MACD line at 1.7412 below the signal line at 1.9714. This suggests that, despite the long-term bullish trend, the stock may face short-term pressure.

Short Interest Jumps, Quick To Cover

Short interest in Brand Engagement Network nearly doubled in the latest reporting period, climbing from 341,350 shares to 669,980 shares — representing 14.26% of the public float.

With an average daily trading volume of 2.65 million shares, it would take roughly one trading day for short sellers to cover their positions.

Upcoming Earnings: What to Expect from BNAI

Brand Engagement Network is slated to provide its next financial update on March 30, 2026.

EPS Estimate : -$1.40 (Up from -$5.20 YoY)

: -$1.40 (Up from -$5.20 YoY) Revenue Estimate: $0.30 million (Up from 0$0.00million YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: Currently, there are no recent analyst actions available, reflecting a period of watchful anticipation as the market awaits the upcoming financial disclosures.

BNAI’s Strong Momentum Despite Market Setbacks

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Brand Engagement Network, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 99.78) — The stock’s momentum is significantly outperforming the broader market, indicating strong investor confidence and market performance.

The Verdict: Brand Engagement Network’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a robust momentum score, suggesting that the stock’s recent pullback might be a temporary setback in an otherwise strong upward trend.

BNAI Price Action: Brand Engagement Network shares were down 9.67% at $26.69 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock