Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) shares are up on Thursday. The company last week reported fourth-quarter financial results that exceeded analyst expectations. Here’s what investors need to know.

Opendoor Technologies stock is among today’s top performers. Why is OPEN stock up today?

Opendoor Tops Revenue Expectations

For the December quarter, Opendoor reported revenue of $736 million, topping Wall Street expectations of about $594 million. The company posted an adjusted loss of 7 cents per share, narrower than the 10-cent loss analysts had forecast.

While total revenue and gross profit declined from a year earlier, management highlighted improving unit economics and faster inventory turns. Opendoor purchased 1,706 homes in the quarter, a 46% sequential increase and cut the share of properties listed for more than 120 days to 33% from 51%.

The company still reported a GAAP net loss of $1.1 billion for the period, reflecting a large loss on extinguishment of debt.

Opendoor Signals Path To Profitability

CEO Kaz Nejatian said the latest results show "structural improvements" in pricing, inventory management and home selection, and noted the October 2025 acquisition cohort is on track to be the most profitable in Opendoor's history.

Looking ahead, Opendoor expects first-quarter revenue to decline roughly 10% and is guiding to an adjusted EBITDA loss in the low-to-mid $30 million range, though it forecasts exiting the quarter with its strongest contribution margin since mid-2024.

Opendoor’s Mixed Technicals

Opendoor shares plunged to a 52-week low of 50 cents in mid-2025 before surging to a high of $10.18 later in the year, reflecting sharp volatility.

The stock has since pulled back and is trading around $5, with the 20-day and 50-day moving averages trending below the recent peak but still above the rising 200-day average.

OPEN Shares Climb Thursday

OPEN Price Action: Opendoor Technologies shares were up 8.43% at $5.40 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock