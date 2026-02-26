American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) shares are trading higher Thursday morning after the company announced a $1 billion investment to expand its facilities at Miami International Airport. Here’s what investors need to know.

American Airlines Group stock is showing exceptional strength. Why is AAL stock surging?

American Airlines Expands Miami Hub

American Airlines announced plans to construct a new three-level concourse D extension at Miami International Airport, which will accommodate larger aircraft and include 17 new gates.

The project is set to break ground in 2027, aiming to enhance customer experience by eliminating outside boarding and facilitating international travel with direct access to customs.

The investment comes as the airline faces challenges, including rising crude oil prices impacting operational costs. Despite these headwinds, CEO Robert Isom emphasized the project’s transformational potential for customer experience and operational efficiency.

American Airlines’ Mixed Technicals

American Airlines has traded in a wide 52-week range, bottoming at $9.07 in spring 2025 and later climbing to a high of $16.26. After that rally, the stock pulled back and became choppier into early 2026.

It's now hovering around its 20-day and 50-day moving averages while staying above the 200-day average, suggesting consolidation within a longer-term uptrend.

Analysts Maintain Bullish AAL Outlook

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $16.64. Recent analyst moves include:

TD Cowen : Buy (Lowers Target to $17.00) (Jan. 30)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $17.00) (Jan. 30) JP Morgan : Overweight (Raises Target to $22.00) (Jan. 28)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $22.00) (Jan. 28) Barclays: Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $16.00) (Jan. 12)

AAL Shares Climb Thursday

AAL Price Action: American Airlines Group shares were up 4.80% at $13.96 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock