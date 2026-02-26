Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) shares are trading higher Thursday after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.

Celsius Holdings stock is showing exceptional strength. What’s fueling CELH momentum?

Double Beat Fueled By Alani Nu, Rockstar Contributions

The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 26 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 20 cents. In addition, Celsius reported revenue of $721.62 million, beating the consensus estimate of $640.83 million and marking a 117% increase from $332.2 million in the prior-year quarter.

The revenue increase reflected the acquisitions of Alani Nu on April 1 and Rockstar Energy on Aug. 28. Alani Nu generated record fourth-quarter sales of approximately $370 million, benefiting from strong customer demand and increased orders tied to its transition into the PepsiCo distribution system. Rockstar Energy contributed approximately $45 million in revenue during the quarter.

International revenue rose 9% year-over-year to $22.1 million, driven by growth in the Nordics and continued expansion in markets including the UK, Ireland, France, Australia, New Zealand and Benelux.

Chairman and CEO John Fieldly said, "With CELSIUS, Alani Nu, and Rockstar Energy, we’re building a scaled Modern Energy portfolio with distinct roles, recruiting new consumers and expanding consumption occasions."

Celsius Shares Climb Higher

CELH Price Action: At the time of writing, Celsius shares are trading 18.26% higher at $59.85, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

