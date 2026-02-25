Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LRMR) shares are jumping on Wednesday after multiple analysts reiterated their bullish outlook.

Citigroup's Samantha Semenkow kept her Buy rating and raised her price target from $12 to $14, and Wedbush's Laura Chico reaffirmed her Outperform rating with an $11 target.

Over the past year, Larimar has seen an impressive 106.15% increase in its stock price, reflecting strong investor confidence. Currently, the stock is trading well above its key moving averages, with a 72.5% lead over the 50-day SMA and a 62.6% lead over the 100-day SMA. These indicators underscore a robust upward trend in the stock’s performance.

The technical indicators further support this bullish sentiment. The RSI stands at 58.66, indicating that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, while the MACD, which is above its signal line, suggests continued bullish momentum. These factors combined paint a picture of sustained positive momentum for Larimar.

Despite a slight pullback in the broader Healthcare sector today, Larimar Therapeutics is standing out in a major way, soaring more than 72%. While the sector as a whole is down 0.11% and ranks sixth out of eleven in market performance, Larimar is moving in the opposite direction with remarkable strength. Its surge sharply contrasts the sector's weakness, underscoring just how dramatically the company is outperforming its peers today.

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Larimar Therapeutics, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Moderate (Score: 54.24) — The stock shows moderate momentum, aligning with its recent performance trends.

The Verdict: Larimar Therapeutics’ Benzinga Edge signal reveals a company with moderate momentum, reflecting its recent positive developments and market performance. Investors should consider both the potential for continued growth driven by its innovative treatments and the inherent risks typical of the biotech sector.

LRMR Price Action: Larimar shares were up 67.21% at $6.17 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro.

