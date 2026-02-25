PayPal stock is showing downward bias. What’s next for PYPL stock?

Leadership Shake-Up, Takeover Speculation

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Stripe was considering an acquisition of PayPal. The discussions are reportedly in the early stages.

PayPal Stock Remains Under Pressure

Over the past year, PayPal's share price has trended steadily lower from the low-$70s, peaking near $78.22 before sliding to a low of $38.46.

The stock has spent most of the period below its 50- and 200-day moving averages, highlighting a persistent downtrend despite a recent bounce off the lows.

Wall Street Analyst Outlook

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $66.12. Recent analyst moves include:

Truist Securities : Sell (Lowers Target to $39.00) (Feb. 10)

: Sell (Lowers Target to $39.00) (Feb. 10) Cantor Fitzgerald : Neutral (Lowers Target to $42.00) (Feb. 9)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $42.00) (Feb. 9) Macquarie: Outperform (Lowers Target to $58.00) (Feb. 4)

PYPL Shares Edge Lower Wednesday

PYPL Price Action: PayPal Holdings shares were down 0.21% at $46.93 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

