U.S. stocks were higher, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 1% on Wednesday.

Acadia Healthcare reported quarterly earnings of 7 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 6 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $821.459 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $800.065 million.

Acadia Healthcare shares jumped 23.5% to $21.27 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Photo via Shutterstock