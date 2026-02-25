DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) shares are up during Wednesday’s premarket session as the company announced a strategic shift in its international operations. The move aligns with broader market trends, with major indices like the Russell 2000 and S&P 500 also showing gains.

DoorDash Exits Four Markets; Refocuses Strategy

DoorDash is winding down its Deliveroo and Wolt operations in Qatar, Singapore, Japan, and Uzbekistan following a multi-month review, with orderly exits planned for affected markets and select operational adjustments elsewhere, including U.K. engineering investments, without impacting its financial outlook.

Miki Kuusi, Head of DoorDash International, CEO of Deliveroo, and Co-founder of Wolt, stated: “We’ve made the difficult decision to wind down operations in Qatar, Singapore, Japan, and Uzbekistan. Our priority is supporting our teams and partners through an orderly transition as we focus on the geographies where we can offer the best products and build for long-term success.”

Cathie Wood Buys $5.4M in DASH; Citrini Warns

Recent reporting highlights a significant endorsement for DoorDash, as Cathie Wood of Ark Invest has emerged as a big believer in the contrarian case for DASH stock. Wood’s firm demonstrated its confidence by purchasing approximately $5.4 million in DoorDash shares, signaling a bullish outlook for the company’s future performance despite its recent struggles.

Upcoming Earnings

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 5, 2026, earnings report. Here’s what to expect:

EPS Estimate : 39 cents (Down from 44 cents YoY)

: 39 cents (Down from 44 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $4.15 billion (Up from $3.03 billion YoY)

: $4.15 billion (Up from $3.03 billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 83.0x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $266.96. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup : Buy (Lowers Target to $280.00) (Feb. 20)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $280.00) (Feb. 20) Citizens : Market Outperform (Lowers Target to $250.00) (Feb. 20)

: Market Outperform (Lowers Target to $250.00) (Feb. 20) UBS: Neutral (Lowers Target to $240.00) (Feb. 19)

Mixed Benzinga Edge Scores

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for DoorDash, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value Rank : Weak (Score: 11.63) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

: Weak (Score: 11.63) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers. Growth Rank : Bullish (Score: 94.29/100) — Demonstrates strong growth potential.

: Bullish (Score: 94.29/100) — Demonstrates strong growth potential. Momentum Rank: Weak (Score: 9.85) — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: DoorDash’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a mixed performance landscape. While the Growth rank indicates strong potential, the low Value and Momentum scores suggest caution, advising investors to weigh growth prospects against market performance risks.

ETFs Heavily Invested in DASH

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSE:FDN): 3.21% Weight

(NYSE:FDN): 3.21% Weight Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSE:PEJ): 5.61% Weight

Significance: Because DASH carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

DASH Price Action: DoorDash shares were up 0.98% at $165.99 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock