Axon posted fourth-quarter revenue of $796.72 million, beating analyst estimates of $755.40 million. The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.15 per share, beating estimates of $1.60 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Axon Enterprise shares jumped 16.2% to $514.21 in the pre-market trading session.

