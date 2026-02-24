Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares are ticking higher in extended trading Tuesday after Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD) provided an update on its merger agreement with the streaming giant.

Paramount Offer Could Be Considered Superior

Warner Bros. Discovery has received a new offer from Paramount Skydance Corp (NASDAQ:PSKY) . The company’s board determined that the revised proposal could reasonably be expected to lead to a “company superior proposal” to the Netflix offer.

The new proposal includes a higher purchase price of $31 per share in cash, a $7 billion regulatory termination fee and a $2.8 billion termination fee that Warner Bros would have to pay Netflix to terminate its existing merger agreement.

Warner Bros. Discovery agreed in December to sell its film and TV studios and HBO business to Netflix for $27.75 per share. Netflix and Paramount have been in an ongoing battle to buy the media giant’s assets for months.

Warner Bros. Discovery will now engage further with Paramount Skydance to determine if the new proposal is superior to the Netflix proposal. If deemed superior, Netflix will have four business days to propose any revisions to the existing agreement. As of now, the Netflix merger agreement remains in effect and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

NFLX Shares Rise After The Bell

NFLX Price Action: Netflix shares were up 1.23% in after hours, trading at $78.99 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

