Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) shares are surging on Tuesday following Citigroup’s new initiation.

Bloom Energy shares are powering higher. Why are BE shares rallying?

Citigroup Initiates Bloom With Neutral Rating

Citigroup analyst Vikram Bagri initiated coverage on Bloom Energy on Tuesday with a Neutral rating and a $162 price target.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of $105.83. Other recent analyst moves include:

Mizuho : Neutral (Raises Target to $110.00) (Feb. 9)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $110.00) (Feb. 9) JP Morgan: Overweight (Raises Target to $166.00) (Feb. 6)

Bloom Energy is handily outperforming its sector today, rising about 5% compared to the Industrials sector's 1.26% gain. Industrials rank as the third‑best performing sector today, and Bloom is outpacing that strength by a wide margin.

Over the past 90 days, the Industrials sector has climbed 15.87%, reflecting broad momentum — but Bloom's performance stands out even more, riding that wave with significantly greater force.

Bloom’s Stock Soars Year-Over-Year

Bloom Energy has delivered extraordinary gains over the past year, with shares surging 644.10%. The stock is currently trading 11.4% above its 20‑day SMA and a massive 118.3% above its 200‑day SMA, signaling strong bullish momentum across both short‑ and long‑term timeframes.

At a current price of $169.55, Bloom is hovering just below its 52‑week high of $176.49, underscoring the strength of its recent rally.

Technical indicators, however, paint a more nuanced picture. The RSI at 56.95 suggests neutral momentum, while the MACD sits below the signal line, hinting at potential short‑term softness despite the powerful long‑term trend.

Bloom Energy Scores High on Benzinga Edge Momentum

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Bloom Energy, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 99.6) — The stock is significantly outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Bloom Energy’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a strong momentum trend. This high score suggests that the stock is well-positioned to continue its upward trajectory, supported by solid market performance and favorable analyst coverage.

BE Price Action: Bloom Energy shares were up 5.08% at $168.42 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock