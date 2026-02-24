Beam Therapeutics stock is surging to new heights today. What’s fueling BEAM momentum?

Beam Surpasses Market Expectations

Beam announced a loss per share of 10 cents, far surpassing the consensus estimate of a loss of 99 cents. Additionally, the company reported revenue of $114.11 million, dramatically exceeding expectations of $12.567 million.

“In 2025, we established base editing as a best-in-class technology for genetic medicine, with positive proof-of-concept data and regulatory and clinical development paths to approval across multiple high-value programs,” said John Evans, CEO of Beam.

Beam also announced a $500 million senior secured credit facility that includes $100 million funded at close, an additional $300 million available following the achievement of certain clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestones for risto-cel and and an additional $100 million available at Beam's option, subject to mutual agreement between Sixth Street and Beam, during the seven-year term of the agreement.

Beam To File New Drug Application

Beam also announced the expansion of its liver-targeted genetic disease franchise with a new program, BEAM-304, for the treatment of phenylketonuria. The company expects to file an investigational new drug (IND) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for BEAM-304 in 2026 following completion of pre-IND activities.

“Supported by a balance sheet that was further strengthened through the non-dilutive financing with Sixth Street and anticipated runway into mid-2029, we believe Beam is well positioned to deliver on our clinical, regulatory, and commercial objectives and to bring transformative genetic medicines to patients," said Evans.

The company expects its cash runway to cover its anticipated operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into mid-2029, funding the company through the anticipated launch of risto-cel in SCD, execution of the BEAM-302 pivotal development plan in AATD, and clinical proof of concept for BEAM-304 in PKU.

Share Price Jumps In Regular Trading

BEAM Price Action: Beam Therapeutics shares were up 13.55% at $32.17 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock