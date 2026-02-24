Shares of NRG Energy (NASDAQ:NRG) are falling Tuesday after the company reported earnings results before the market opened.

NRG Pulls In $7.76 Billion In Revenue

NRG Energy posted earnings per share of $1.03 for the fourth quarter, beating analyst estimates of 99 cents. The company also exceeded revenue expectations, reporting $7.76 billion against estimates of $6.33 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

NRG Maintains Guidance For 2026

The company anticipates 2026 adjusted EPS of $7.90 to $9.90, with adjusted net income projections ranging from $1.685 billion to $2.115 billion.

"We’ve doubled our generation footprint, advanced 1.5 GW of new generation through three Texas Energy Fund projects, and expanded our demand response and residential VPP capabilities," said Larry Coben, NRG Energy’s CEO.

"This enhances NRG's ability to provide resilient and affordable solutions to our customers during this power demand supercycle. We expect to add significant new capacity for data centers through our bring your own power strategy and new innovative, affordable products for everyone from the household to the hyperscaler."

NRG Stock Trades Above Moving Averages

Currently, NRG is trading 9.8% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 11.2% above its 50-day SMA, indicating short-term strength, while it is 8% above its 100-day SMA, showing longer-term resilience. Over the past 12 months, shares have surged 69.19%, and they are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The combination of a neutral RSI and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating that while there is some strength, caution may be warranted.

Key Resistance : $180.50

: $180.50 Key Support: $145.50

NRG Shares Slip In Regular Trading

NRG Price Action: NRG Energy shares were down 0.13% at $176.29 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

