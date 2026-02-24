POET Technologies stock is surging to new heights today. What’s fueling POET momentum?

MMCAP Discloses 10% Passive Stake

The position includes more than 1.5 million shares already held and nearly 13 million additional shares issuable upon the exercise of warrants that are currently exercisable. The disclosure reflects holdings as of Dec. 31, 2025 and was signed Feb. 17.

Institutional Stake Signals Investor Confidence

Traders often view new or increased positions by specialized institutional investors as a vote of confidence in a company's prospects.

A large stake can signal that professional money managers see upside in POET's technology pipeline or potential future financings and partnerships. It can also reduce the stock's freely tradable float, which may amplify price moves when new buyers step in.

POET Shows Mixed Technical Signals

Currently, POET is trading 3.4% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) but is 8.6% below its 50-day SMA, indicating some short-term strength while still facing resistance in the medium term.

Over the past 12 months, shares have increased by 45.07%, and they are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows, suggesting a strong upward trend.

The RSI is at 40.82, which is considered neutral territory, indicating that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, the MACD shows a value of -0.3218, with the signal line at -0.3152, indicating bearish pressure as the MACD remains below the signal line.

The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum for the stock, indicating that while there is some strength, caution is warranted.

Key Resistance : $6.00

: $6.00 Key Support: $5.00

POET Shares Surge Tuesday

POET Price Action: POET Technologies shares were up 8.15% at $5.97 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock