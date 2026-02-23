JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) shares are lower Monday afternoon, falling as investors dumped financials amid a broad sell-off tied to mounting worries over private credit and AI-linked credit risks.

The broader State Street Financial SPDR ETF (NYSE:XLF) dropped more than 3%, with big banks and asset managers leading declines.

Here’s what investors need to know.

JPMorgan Chase stock is feeling bearish pressure. What’s pressuring JPM stock?

Blue Owl Redemption Shift Unnerves

Recent headlines about "halting redemptions" which Blue Owl's CEO last week called a mischaracterization, still amplified fears that investors could rush to exit illiquid credit products, forcing sales at unfavorable prices.

JPMorgan's Private Credit Exposure

For JPMorgan, the concern is not direct Blue Owl exposure but its role at the center of the private credit ecosystem. The bank provides financing and risk management to alternative lenders and shares many of the same middle-market and software borrowers sitting in private credit portfolios.

If those loans are perceived as weaker or harder to exit, markets worry JPMorgan may face wider credit spreads, higher capital charges and potential mark-to-market pressure in its own leveraged-loan and corporate books.

Broader Macro Risks Pressure Bank

As investors de-risk from financials overall on Monday, JPMorgan's scale and deep ties to global credit markets mean it is one of the first blue-chip names to be sold.

Analyst Consensus Remains Bullish

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $328.20. Recent analyst moves include:

Wells Fargo : Overweight (Lowers target to $350 on Feb. 17)

: Overweight (Lowers target to $350 on Feb. 17) CICC : Initiated with Outperform (target $355 on Jan. 14)

: Initiated with Outperform (target $355 on Jan. 14) Truist Securities: Hold (Raises target to $331 on Jan. 6)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Benzinga Edge assigns JPMorgan a Momentum score of 56.76 and a Quality score of 38.57, with the stock showing a positive long-term price trend signal.

JPM Shares Slide on Monday

JPM Price Action: JPMorgan Chase shares were down 4.22% at $297.67 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock