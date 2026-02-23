Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP) stock plunged on Monday amid broader market weakness, with the Nasdaq Composite down 1.38% and the technology sector off 1.64%.

On Feb. 11, Shopify reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $3.67 billion, up 30.6% year over year and ahead of the $3.59 billion consensus estimate.

However, adjusted earnings came in at 48 cents per share, missing Wall Street expectations of 51 cents per share.

Technical Analysis

Shopify is currently positioned 5.7% below its 20-day SMA and a substantial 23.2% below its 100-day SMA.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has seen a modest increase of 1.63%, and it’s trading closer to its 52-week low of $69.84 than its high of $182.19.

Key Resistance : $139.00

: $139.00 Key Support: $105.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 7, earnings report. Shopify is expected to discuss its performance and strategies, which could provide insights into its future trajectory.

EPS Estimate : 28 cents (Up from 25 cents YoY)

: 28 cents (Up from 25 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $3.08 billion (Up from $2.36 billion YoY)

: $3.08 billion (Up from $2.36 billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 133.7x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $160.22. Recent analyst moves include:

Jefferies : Hold (Lowers Target to $125.00) (Feb. 17)

: Hold (Lowers Target to $125.00) (Feb. 17) Truist Securities : Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $150.00) (Feb. 17)

: Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $150.00) (Feb. 17) Citigroup: Buy (Lowers Target to $172.00) (Feb. 13)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Shopify stock, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : Weak (Score: 9.2) — Reflects a premium valuation challenging its attractiveness.

: Weak (Score: 9.2) — Reflects a premium valuation challenging its attractiveness. Growth : Strong (Score: 78.91/100) — Indicates robust potential for future expansion.

: Strong (Score: 78.91/100) — Indicates robust potential for future expansion. Quality : Strong (Score: 71.58/100) — Demonstrates solid business fundamentals.

: Strong (Score: 71.58/100) — Demonstrates solid business fundamentals. Momentum: Weak (Score: 26.6) — Shows lagging market performance.

SHOP Price Action: Shopify shares were down 7.39% at $116.87 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock