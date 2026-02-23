Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares are trading lower Monday morning, extending Friday's sell-off after Anthropic introduced Claude Code Security, a new AI tool that scans codebases for vulnerabilities and proposes fixes for developer review.

The limited research preview aims to help security teams uncover subtle, high-severity bugs that traditional rule-based scanners often miss. Here’s what investors need to know.

CrowdStrike Holdings shares are sliding. What’s weighing on CRWD shares?

Cybersecurity Peers Reevaluate AI Competition

Anthropic's Friday launch triggered a pullback across cybersecurity names as investors weighed whether AI-first platforms could eventually displace parts of the software security stack now dominated by CrowdStrike and its peers.

Shares of CrowdStrike and rivals including Palo Alto, Cloudflare, GitLab and Okta are all trading lower Monday morning, underscoring fears that AI-native tools from Anthropic and OpenAI could pressure growth and pricing power.

Claude Code Security runs on Anthropic's Opus 4.6 model and has already been used to identify hundreds of previously undiscovered vulnerabilities in open-source projects.

Anthropic positions the product as a defensive capability, arguing that security teams must match attackers' growing use of AI by finding and patching weaknesses earlier in the development cycle.

For CrowdStrike investors, the key question is how quickly offerings like Claude Code Security and rival tools will be adopted, and whether they complement or cannibalize spending on established platforms. Until there's more clarity on that competitive dynamic, CRWD shares may remain sensitive to fresh AI-driven headlines.

CRWD Shares Slide Below Key Averages

Currently, CrowdStrike is trading 16.8% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 27% below its 100-day SMA, indicating a bearish trend.

Shares have decreased by 9.68% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs, suggesting ongoing weakness in the stock.

The RSI is at 35.43, which is considered neutral territory, while the MACD shows a value of -14.4602, with the signal line at -14.7813, indicating a bullish crossover as the MACD is above the signal line. This combination suggests that while the stock is under pressure, there may be underlying strength that could support a rebound.

Key Resistance : $392.50

Key Support: $304.00

Earnings Countdown Ahead For CrowdStrike

The countdown is on: CrowdStrike is set to report earnings on March 3.

EPS Estimate : 74 cents (Down from $1.03)

Revenue Estimate : $1.30 billion (Up from $1.06 billion)

: $1.30 billion (Up from $1.06 billion) Valuation: Forward P/E of 480.2x

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $560.09. Recent analyst moves include:

Stifel : Buy (Lowers Target to $480.00) (Feb. 23)

Barclays : Overweight (Lowers Target to $550.00) (Feb. 20)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $550.00) (Feb. 20) Truist Securities: Buy (Lowers Target to $550.00) (Feb. 17)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Benzinga Edge rankings show CrowdStrike with a Momentum score of 19.99, while its Short-, Medium- and Long-term price trends are all marked negative.

CRWD Shares Slide Monday Morning

CRWD Price Action: CrowdStrike Holdings shares were down 9.83% at $350.41 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock.com