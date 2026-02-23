TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) shares rose in early trading Monday after the company announced it received official authorization for its Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) solution in Great Britain.

Great Britain Approves Revolutionary Technology

TOMI announced that the Health and Safety Executive in Great Britain has granted official authorization for its BIT solution and SteraMist iHP brand of disinfection equipment.

This approval marks a pivotal achievement for TOMI, allowing the company to expand its product availability in both Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

BIT is approved under Regulation 528/2012 for room fogging and handheld spray use as a microbial disinfectant on surfaces across healthcare, industrial, commercial, hospitality, and institutional settings.

Elissa J. Shane, COO of TOMI, commented, “This not only enhances our market footprint but also reinforces our commitment to providing innovative solutions that meet rigorous compliance, safety, and efficacy standards. We are optimistic that our separate application under the EU Biocidal Products Regulation (BPR) for the European Union will also be approved this year, opening doors in additional countries across Europe.”

Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 8.33% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 12.5% above its 100-day SMA, indicating short-term strength. Shares have increased by 39.53% over the past 12 months and are currently closer to their 52-week highs than their lows.

The RSI is at 50.00, which is considered neutral territory. Meanwhile, MACD is at 0.00, indicating no clear momentum direction for the stock.

The combination of neutral RSI and MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $1.00

: $1.00 Key Support: 75 cents

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The company is slated to provide its next financial update on April 13, 2026.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 2 cents (up from Loss of 5 cents)

: Loss of 2 cents (up from Loss of 5 cents) Revenue Estimate: $2.31 million (up from $1.07 million)

TOMZ Price Action: TOMI Environmental shares were up 1.87% at $0.71 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by JOURNEY STUDIO7 via Shutterstock