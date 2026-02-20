Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) shares are down Friday, falling roughly 5% in a session where the broader tape is holding up relatively well. The Nasdaq Composite is up 0.30%, the S&P 500 has gained 0.20%.

OpenAI Exposure Turns From Tailwind To Headwind

Oracle has raised tens of billions of dollars to fund capacity, but the market is shifting its focus toward the sustainability of debt-financed data centers. “Maybe Oracle stock got way ahead of fundamentals and now the market’s saying, alright, show me,” Eric Diton of Wealth Alliance told Bloomberg.

Government Wins Offer Limited Relief

Technical Analysis

Oracle is trading 7.6% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 31.8% below its 100-day SMA, keeping both the short- and intermediate-term trend pointed down.

Shares are down 15.44% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

Key Resistance : $165.50

: $165.50 Key Support: $135.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the March 9, earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $1.56 (Up from $1.47 YoY)

: $1.56 (Up from $1.47 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $16.90 Billion (Up from $14.13 Billion YoY)

: $16.90 Billion (Up from $14.13 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 29.4x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $304.81. Recent analyst moves include:

DA Davidson : Upgraded to Buy (Maintains Target to $180.00) (Feb. 9)

: Upgraded to Buy (Maintains Target to $180.00) (Feb. 9) Citizens : Market Outperform (Lowers Target to $285.00) (Feb. 5)

: Market Outperform (Lowers Target to $285.00) (Feb. 5) Scotiabank: Sector Outperform (Lowers Target to $220.00) (Feb. 3)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Oracle, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Weak (Score: 9.51) — The stock's trend and relative strength are lagging, which often keeps rallies capped until price reclaims key moving averages.

: Weak (Score: 9.51) — The stock's trend and relative strength are lagging, which often keeps rallies capped until price reclaims key moving averages. Value: Weak (Score: 16.22) — The valuation profile screens poorly versus peers, which can limit dip-buying interest when the chart is already under pressure.

ORCL Price Action: Oracle shares were down 4.97% at $148.76 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com