The company reported adjusted loss per share of $4.86, which narrowed from a loss of $24.90 a year ago quarter, as adjusted net income more than doubled to $2.7 million from $1.1 million in the prior year quarter.

Voyage revenues rose to $10.6 million from $9.4 million in the prior year, led by higher average TCE rates for the vessels and the decrease in idle days. Average daily TCE increased by 24% in the quarter.

Fleet operational utilization stood at 93.5% in the quarter, better than 90.2% in the prior year, thanks to fewer idle days.

Additionally, C3 highlights its strong liquidity position, ending the year with $14.9 million in cash, despite repaying a $15.1 million balance on a vessel.

The company is set to acquire two product tankers, which will enhance its fleet capacity by 387%, positioning it for growth amid a favorable market outlook. The tankers are scheduled for delivery between the first and third quarters of 2026.

CEO Dr. Diamantis Andriotis added, “While geopolitical developments and climate-related disruptions continue to create volatility, elevated freight rates, resilient oil demand and shifting trade patterns support a constructive market outlook. Global seaborne trade is expected to grow further, driven by population growth, geopolitics, sanctions and steady biofuel demand, pointing to another firm year in 2026.”

The broader market experienced slight declines on the previous trading day, with the Nasdaq falling 0.05% and the S&P 500 down 0.03%. This backdrop of mixed performance suggests that C3is’s stock movement is influenced by company-specific factors rather than broader market trends.

Currently, C3is is trading 12.5% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 10.2% below its 100-day SMA, indicating bearish sentiment in the short term. Over the past 12 months, shares have decreased significantly and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 45.00, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, MACD is at 0.10, below its signal line at 0.15, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum for C3is, reflecting uncertainty in the stock’s short-term direction.

Key Resistance : $2

: $2 Key Support: $1.50

C3is is slated to provide its next financial update on May 14, 2026.

EPS Estimate : N/A

: N/A Revenue Estimate : N/A

: N/A Valuation: N/A

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a N/A Rating. No recent analyst actions available.

CISS Price Action: C3is shares were down 18.26% at $1.79 at publication on Friday morning, according to Benzinga Pro data.

