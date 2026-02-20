Comfort Systems reported quarterly earnings of $9.37 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $6.75 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.646 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.337 billion.

Comfort Systems shares jumped 4.6% to $1,436.25 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Losers

Photo via Shutterstock